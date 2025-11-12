1980s Yacht Rock Fans Need To Watch This

OK, yacht rock ’80s fans, you may need to stay up past your bedtime this week!

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” is featuring ’80s icons on the show this week. Monday brought Christopher Cross and his song “Sailing,” along with actor George Clooney.

Tuesday, Men at Work was supposed to perform, but their appearance was postponed after the death of Kimmel’s band leader Cleto Escobedo. Guests Eddie Murphy and Morgan Fairchild appeared.

The rest of the week is on hold due to the loss of Escobedo – but was going to include Men at Work, Debbie Gibson, Howard Jones, and Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles. We will watch for them in the future!

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs weeknights at 10:35pm CT on ABC.