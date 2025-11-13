Listen To This Hit Song Become ’80s-ified

Once in awhile, you come across something pretty cool on social media!

Such is the case as we were scrolling along on Instagram, and came across this intriguing caption… what if “Opalite” was made in 1987? 

@lukekondakmusic posed that question, and then proceeds to ’80s-ify the new Taylor Swift song by adding drums, bass, synths, guitar, fluttery synths, and electric piano.

The result? A totally ’80s jam – with the visuals from some favorite ’80s movies! Check it out!

