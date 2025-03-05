’80s Cruise Tragedy

An ’80s-themed cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas turned tragic this week, when a woman fell overboard and died.

Kimberly Burch’s family confirmed her death in a statement on Facebook. She was engaged to Faster Pussycat singer Taime Downe.

The statement reads: “It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away. She was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you Kimberly Burch!”

Royal Caribbean said Burch fell overboard near Freeport, Bahamas. She was on the ship with Downe, as Faster Pussycat was slated to perform onboard the seven-day cruise. Other acts on the nostalgia-themed cruise include Squeeze, Adam Ant, Tiffany, Warrant, Dokken, and Men at Work.

Several people on the cruise said it happened around 11 p.m. on Monday night. A Royal Caribbean spokesperson said “Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

Faster Pussycat was a hard-rock glam metal band known for songs like “House of Pain” and “Bathroom Wall.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is also investigating.