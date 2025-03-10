MTV Initially Refused To Play This Michael Jackson Video

We’re throwing it back to 1983 and Michael Jackson’s best-selling solo single. The song “Billie Jean” was released on January 3, 1983, and quickly hit No. 1, where it stayed for seven weeks. It was the second single from the Thriller album, and helped it become the best-selling album of all time.

The music video for the song, however, didn’t play on MTV until March 10, 1983 – 42 years ago today!

While there was no denying the enormous popularity of Michael Jackson, at the time, MTV refused to air the music video because executives felt black music did not fit into the rock-centered programming. The president of CBS Records, Walter Yetnikoff, was enraged by the refusal, telling MTV: “I’m pulling everything we have off the air, all our product. I’m not going to give you any more videos. And I’m going to go public and (expletive) tell them about the fact you don’t want to play music by a black guy.”

MTV gave in and finally aired the “Billie Jean” music video on March 10, more than two months after the song was released and after it had hit No. 1. It was one of the first videos by a black artist to be aired in heavy rotation on MTV.

“Billie Jean” was inspired by groupies Jackson encountered with his brothers while in the Jackson 5. Jackson said in his autobiography “Moonwalk” that “there never was a real Billie Jean. The girl in the song is a composite of people my brothers have been plagued with over the years. I could never understand how these girls could say they were carrying someone’s child when it wasn’t true.”

The music video puts Jackson’s signature dance moves on full display. As he walks and spins along a sidewalk, each tile lights up. Also worth noting, “Billie Jean” became the first ’80s clip by a solo artist to reach 1 billion views on Youtube in 2021.

Adding to the popularity of “Billie Jean” was Jackson’s performance of the song at “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever.” The program was taped on March 25, 1983, and aired on NBC in May. It’s the quintessential Jackson performance: he wore one lone rhinestone glove, a black hat, black sequined jacket, high-water pants, and white sequin socks. Oh, and it was the very first time he did the moonwalk! It was such a big deal, the performance was nominated for an Emmy Award. Kids around the country also imitated his signature style, often sporting just one glove at recess time!

In 2005, “Entertainment Weekly” named that performance as one of the most important pop culture moments in history: “It was a moment that crossed over in a way that no live musical performance ever had. There was a messianic quality to it,” stated editor Steve Daly.

Hope you enjoyed this Throwback to 42 years ago today!