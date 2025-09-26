’80s Star Lisa Lisa Updates Hit Song

Here’s a Throwback for you!

Lisa Lisa was a big hitmaker in the 1980s with her group Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, with songs like “Head to Toe” and “Lost in Emotion.”

Well now she’s back – with a new update of another hit song, “All Cried Out.”

She updated the hit to a Latin version, honoring her Puerto Rican roots, and gave fans a new music video, too!

She posted on Instagram: “After 30 years I’m back with a new Music Video y’all. This time taking it to my Latin roots. Thank you to my beautiful team for bringing the vision to life.”

Lisa Lisa fans will also be excited to learn there’s a new biopic on her life that recently aired on Lifetime, titled “Can You Feel The Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story.” She even starred in the show as her mother!

Check out the new video – and just for fun, a Throwback to another hit song from 1987, “Head to Toe!”