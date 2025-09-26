’80s Star Lisa Lisa Updates Hit Song

@lisalisall77 Instagram
@lisalisall77 Instagram

Here’s a Throwback for you!

Lisa Lisa was a big hitmaker in the 1980s with her group Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, with songs like “Head to Toe” and “Lost in Emotion.”

Well now she’s back – with a new update of another hit song, “All Cried Out.”

She updated the hit to a Latin version, honoring her Puerto Rican roots, and gave fans a new music video, too!

She posted on Instagram: “After 30 years I’m back with a new Music Video y’all. This time taking it to my Latin roots. Thank you to my beautiful team for bringing the vision to life.”

Lisa Lisa fans will also be excited to learn there’s a new biopic on her life that recently aired on Lifetime, titled “Can You Feel The Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story.” She even starred in the show as her mother!

Check out the new video – and just for fun, a Throwback to another hit song from 1987, “Head to Toe!”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Throwback Nation Radio

Rank your Beatles…and rank your PAUL!

Entertainment News

Hootie, R.E.M., Black Crowes Form New Band and Announce Tour

Entertainment News

The Cool Way Paul McCartney Connects With Fans

Entertainment News

James Van Der Beek’s Emotional Message For Castmates

More Stories

Lilith Fair Doc Premieres, But Artists Cancel Performances

A Teddy Ruxpin Movie!

Iconic ’80s Groups Offer To Be Wedding Bands For A…

Remembering Robert Redford

1 of 228