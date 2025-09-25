Rank your Beatles…and rank your PAUL!

As we count down to your trip for McCARTNEY IN MINNEAPOLIS in a matter of weeks, we thought NOW would be a great idea to have some fun on TikTok and rank some of Paul and the Beatles’ BEST songs of all time!

If you love the music of the Beatles and Paul McCartney, look what I was able to do with this new BEATLES QUIZ – and PAUL QUIZ filter on Tok!

First – Paul McCartney…

Here’s the filter to try it for yourself: https://www.tiktok.com/effect/Ranking-Paul-McCartney-3111276365?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

 

Next – The Beatles…


And here’s your Beatles filter: https://www.tiktok.com/effect/The-Beatles-Ranking-3111274779?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

 

We’d love to see where yours rank – so tag us in your posts – and hopefully, you’ll be ready to see ALL of these great songs from Paul in person.

(We won’t share with him how you rank them – that’s our secret 😉 ).

