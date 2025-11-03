AC/DC Fans Will Be Thunderstruck By New Announcement

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour is going to power through even more dates in 2026!

The rock band just announced new tour dates in the U.S., Canada, and South America.

The 2026 tour dates kick off in Brazil on February 24, 2026. The band will travel to Chile, Argentina, and Mexico City before coming to the U.S. starting in July. AC/DC will stop in Charlotte, North Carolina first, then end in Philadelphia in September.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, November 7.

You can check all the tour dates and purchase tickets through AC/DC’s website.

The band got together in Australia in 1973 and have sold 200 million albums around the world. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

Band members include co-founder Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney. Rhythm guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young, Angus’ brother, died in 2017 and was replaced by their nephew, Stevie.

When we think of AC/DC, so many songs come to mind. “Thunderstruck,” “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell,” “You Shook Me All Night Long…”

Hard to pick a favorite, but we included two of ours below!