Rod Stewart Calls Off Tour

Rod Stewart has canceled the remainder of his farewell tour, including his Las Vegas residency, after heart surgery.

The 81-year-old “Forever Young” singer had a routine coronary stent procedure. “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates,” Stewart’s rep said in a statement.

Stewart also issued a statement: “I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me… I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

Stewart battled laryngitis and a respiratory infection earlier this summer that forced him to cancel and postpone a couple of shows.

On a happier note, Stewart just became a grandfather for the sixth time, as his daughter Ruby gave birth to a son named Levi.

Congratulations and here’s wishing Rod Stewart a speedy recovery!