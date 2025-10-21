Coming Soon! New Bruce Springsteen Movie

On Friday, the highly anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic hits movie theaters nationwide.

The film is called “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” and the official description reads it “chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works–a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

The film stars Jeremy Allen White from “The Bear” as Springsteen. He bears a striking resemblance to the rocker, and the film’s trailer has certainly struck the right chord with fans!

Springsteen is also featured on the cover of “Time” magazine. The cover story is called “Bruce Springsteen’s Long Journey Home,” and it happens to have hit newsstands almost exactly 50 years after his first “Time” cover. Springsteen talks about fame, family, politics and more in the article HERE.

Here’s one of the songs from the “Nebraska” album… “Atlantic City!”