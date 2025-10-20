Watch Your Fave Old Movies In The Theater!

Moviemakers are doing something really cool right now – they’re giving you the opportunity to watch your favorites films in the theater again!

There have been a handful of remastered re-releases lately. The original “Jaws” got an IMAX release for its 50th anniversary in September.

“The Breakfast Club” celebrated 40 years since its release by going back into theaters, also in September.

“Back to the Future” is also celebrating 40 years and it’s headed back to theaters starting October 30. You can check tickets HERE.

And another film celebrating 40 years is in theaters right now – “St. Elmo’s Fire!” Star Demi Moore shared the good news on her Instagram.

Those tickets are available HERE.

Can we just take a moment to appreciate all the good movies that 1985 brought us?! Wow!