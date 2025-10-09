Cyndi Lauper’s Not Quite Ready To Say Goodbye

Cyndi Lauper
July 24, 2018; Hollywood, FL, USA; Cyndi Lauper performs at the Hard Rock Event Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is over… but apparently, it wasn’t a final farewell!

The ’80s pop star announced her first Las Vegas residency for spring 2026!

 

A post shared by Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper)

Lauper shared the news on Instagram and revealed that the residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 through May 2, 2026. Sin City will become “Cyn City” for the special run of shows.

Lauper said it’s for the fans who missed out on her Farewell Tour to celebrate one last time!

Lauper’s Farewell tour started in October 2024 and wrapped up at the end of August 2025, and visited the U.S., Canada, Japan, Scotland, Australia, and many other countries.

The general onsale for tickets for the Vegas shows is Friday, October 10 HERE. 

 

