Arsenio Hall Will Spill The Beans

“Woof, woof, woof!”

That’s our reaction, fist-pumping right along with it, after learning that Arsenio Hall has penned a new memoir!

You just didn’t get more popular than Arsenio Hall in the late ’80s, early ’90s. His talk show on Fox, “The Arsenio Hall Show,” was a HUGE deal and featured celebrity guests from all walks of life. His interview with then-presidential candidate Bill Clinton, and Clinton’s playing the saxophone, is even credited with him making huge in-roads in the younger electorate and winning the 1992 presidential election!

Now, the 69-year-old Hall is releasing “Arsenio: A Memoir,” that details the start of his career as a young magician in Cleveland, hosting his first talk show in the basement of his apartment building in elementary school, and going to Hollywood in hopes of making it big!

The book’s description states that Hall writes about “tasting superstar success” with Eddie Murphy in the 1988 comedy “Coming to America” and its 2021 sequel. He will also recall some of the “unforgettable, groundbreaking interviews” he did on his talk show, which aired from 1989 to 1994. He interviewed Madonna, Maya Angelou, Mariah Carey, and many more!

“This bracingly candid memoir offers a new appreciation for this raw talent and gifted storyteller, who nightly, for six years, hosted what felt like a televised ‘party’ that changed the landscape of late-night television and brought Black culture into living rooms across America,” the description states. “With this book, he does it one more time.”

“Arsenio: A Memoir” will be released April 7, 2026, and you may pre-order now!