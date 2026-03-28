Debbie Gibson Encourages Fans To Take Charge Of Health

As one fan put it, if you had a poster of Debbie Gibson on your wall, it might be time for a colonoscopy!

The “Lost In Your Eyes” singer posted a candid and vulnerable video on Instagram earlier this month. She said she had kicked several health-related issues down the road, and she was finally taking matters into her own hands. She was in a hospital bed just after receiving a colonoscopy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Gibson (@debbiegibson)

Doctors recommend routine colonoscopy screening starting at age 45 in the U.S.

Thanks for the reminder and encouragement, Debbie Gibson!