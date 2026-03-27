Mariah Gifts Fans On Her 57th Birthday

Feb 6, 2026; Milan, ITALY; Recording artist Mariah Carey performs during the Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Mariah Carey is celebrating her 57th birthday today, and while we imagine she’s probably living it up, she’s also gifting fans with a new song!

She posted on social media that it’s a thank you for the love her fans have always shown her.

The song is a new orchestral version of the song she sang at the Cortina Olympics, “Nothing Is Impossible.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

 

Click here to listen to the new song!  And here’s wishing Mariah Carey a very happy 57th birthday!

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