Mariah Gifts Fans On Her 57th Birthday

Mariah Carey is celebrating her 57th birthday today, and while we imagine she’s probably living it up, she’s also gifting fans with a new song!

She posted on social media that it’s a thank you for the love her fans have always shown her.

The song is a new orchestral version of the song she sang at the Cortina Olympics, “Nothing Is Impossible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Click here to listen to the new song! And here’s wishing Mariah Carey a very happy 57th birthday!