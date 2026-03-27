Mariah Gifts Fans On Her 57th Birthday
Mariah Carey is celebrating her 57th birthday today, and while we imagine she’s probably living it up, she’s also gifting fans with a new song!
She posted on social media that it’s a thank you for the love her fans have always shown her.
OUT NOW!! 🦋💖 https://t.co/cjrBm4gIUG pic.twitter.com/DTOTQ6664a
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 27, 2026
The song is a new orchestral version of the song she sang at the Cortina Olympics, “Nothing Is Impossible.”
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Click here to listen to the new song! And here’s wishing Mariah Carey a very happy 57th birthday!