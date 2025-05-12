Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Begins

Trial begins today in a New York courtroom for Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, Puff Daddy, and P. Diddy.

The hip-hop mogul faces five felony counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted on all counts, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Opening statements are happening this morning.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson just told jurors in her opening statement that: “There was another side to Sean Combs the entertainer. A side that ran a criminal enterprise. During this trial you are going to hear about 20 years of the defendant’s crimes. He had a team to help him: kidnapping, arson, drugs, sex crimes.”

The line outside the Manhattan federal courthouse stretched down the block, as reporters, supporters, and just those curious waited around 12 hours to try and get a seat in the courtroom.

Combs founded Bad Boy Records, discovered artists like The Notorious B.I.G., and helped bring rap and hip-hop mainstream. Prosecutors allege he used his tremendous wealth and influence to commit his crimes. Alleged victims were said to be coerced into sex with Combs and hired sex workers in days-long “freak-offs.”

Defense attorneys say Combs is innocent of the charges, but did participate in a swinger lifestyle.

After opening statements, prosecutors will call their first witnesses. They have indicated that one of their first witnesses would need to take frequent breaks throughout their days-long testimony, triggering speculation that it could be Cassie Ventura, referred to as “Victim-1” in the indictment. Hotel surveillance video showed Combs assaulting her in 2016. Ventura is several months pregnant.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys selected a jury of eight men and four women to hear the case. The trial is expected to last several weeks.