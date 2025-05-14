Hosting is risky business for Jennifer Lopez!

Jennifer Lopez sustained an injury requiring stitches on her face while rehearsing her hosting duties for the 2025 American Music Awards.

Lopez shared a series of photos to her Instagram stories, and thanked the plastic surgeon who fixed her up!

“Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond. A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new,” Lopez wrote.

The pictures show a small cut to the bridge of her nose. She did not specify how the injury happened.

This will be Lopez’s second time hosting the AMAs. The first was back in 2015.

Throwback Nation Radio listeners will want to watch, not only for Lopez, but also because Janet Jackson will be honored with the ICON Award. It will also be her first television performance in seven years.

The AMAs did not air in 2023 or 2024 in the hopes a hiatus would bring new life to the show.

You can see the full list of nominees here – and be sure to watch the American Music Awards live on CBS on Monday, May 26!