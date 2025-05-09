Top 5 Baby Names – Then & Now

The Social Security Administration just revealed the most popular baby names for 2025 and that got us to thinking how much things have changed since the ’80s!

We are Throwback Nation Radio, after all, so we like to flash back!

We checked the records for the most popular baby names 40 years ago in 1985 – and NOT ONE of those names is on the list today!

Check them out:

1985 Most Popular Baby Names

Jessica – Michael Ashley – Christopher Jennifer – Matthew Amanda – Joshua Sarah – Daniel

2025 Most Popular Baby Names

Olivia – Liam Emma – Noah Amelia – Oliver Charlotte – Theodore Mia – James

Wow, things sure have changed, right? Check out other years of the most popular names here!