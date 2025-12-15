Director Rob Reiner and Wife Killed In Their Home, Son Charged

(UPDATE) Nick Reiner, son of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, producer Michele Singer Reiner, has been taken into custody on $4 million bail. He was being questioned in the stabbing deaths of the couple, who were found dead in their home on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records show Nick Reiner is charged with two counts of murder.

Rob Reiner was 78. He has had a long and storied career in Hollywood. He was the son of the legendary comedian Carl Reiner and his mother was actress and singer Estelle Lebost.

He first gained fame as Mike on the TV show “All in the Family.”

He continued to act throughout the years, appearing in films like 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle,” 1996’s “The First Wives Club,” and 2013’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

But he was perhaps best known for directing a number of favorite films throughout the ’80s and ’90s. His earlier films include 1984’s “This Is Spinal Tap,” 1986’s “Stand By Me,” and 1987’s “The Princess Bride.” He went on to do “When Harry Met Sally” in 1989, “Misery” in 1990, “A Few Good Men” in 1992, “The American President” in 1995, “Ghosts of Mississippi” in 1996, and “The Bucket List” in 2007.

Reiner’s last film, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” was released just three months ago.

Many of the actors who worked with Reiner over the years are reacting to the loss. Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, who worked with Reiner on “This is Spinal Tap” and “The Princess Bride,” wrote a statement to Variety: “Christopher and I are numb and sad and shocked about the violent, tragic deaths of our dear friends Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner and our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families and we will offer all support possible to help them.”

Kathy Bates, who starred in “Misery,” said to CNN: “I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life.”

Actor Cary Elwes, who starred in “The Princess Bride,” posted a picture of two director’s chairs with the caption, “No words.”

Producer Ron Howard wrote: “He proved to be a superlative filmmaker, a supportive colleague and at all times a dedicated citizen. Rob will be missed on so many levels. My heart goes out to his family and his many close friends.”

Reiner’s oldest daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his first marriage to the late Penny Marshall, told NBC News that she had just been with her dad on Saturday at a family gathering. “I came from the greatest family ever. I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock,” she said.

Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together: Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner, and Romy Reiner.

Nick Reiner, who is the apparent suspect, has battled drug addiction and homelessness. He told People Magazine in 2016: “I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun,” he shared.

Nick co-wrote a semi-autobiographical film called “Being Charlie” about his 17 visits to rehab, and his father directed the 2015 film.

This story will be updated.