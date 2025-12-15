Soap Star Anthony Geary Has Died

Anthony Geary, who played one-half of the daytime super couple Luke & Laura, has died at the age of 78.

TV Insider reported Geary died three days after a surgery due to complications. His husband, Claudio Gama, said in a statement: “It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.”

Geary originated the role of Luke Spencer on “General Hospital” in 1978. He was paired with Genie Francis’s Laura, and they became the super couple of daytime TV. Their 1981 wedding was watched by 30 million people, the most-watched episode in soap opera history. Geary left the series in 2015, appeared once in 2019, and was killed off-camera in 2022.

Geary was nominated 16 times for the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He won a record eight times.

In a statement, “General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini said “the entire General Hospital family is heartbroken.”