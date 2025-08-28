Happy 60th Birthday, Shania Twain

Man, someone feels like celebrating!

Shania Twain is turning 60 today! Born Eilleen Regina Edwards, she marked the big occasion by posting a throwback photo on X, and said she has tried all these years to stay true to herself and hopes to keep that going into her next chapter.

Happy birthday to me! How can I be 60? So glad to have kept some photos from this time in the 80s when I had no idea what was ahead of me and Shania f**king Twain didn’t exist yet 😂 I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am for the life that i have. For my family, friends,… pic.twitter.com/ds7XpiT6dB — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) August 28, 2025

In honor of the Queen of Country Pop’s big birthday, here are 6 Things Shania Twain Is Up To Lately!

One of her most popular songs is in a play! She shared a fun story on her Instagram about a week ago, detailing how actress Rosamund Pike asked if her song, “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” could be used in a play she was in! Inter Alia is now showing at the National Theatre in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) She’s behind some new menu items at McDonald’s Canada! Shania’s Sides are All Dressed McShaker Fries, coated in a special seasoning, and a Strawberry Pie. They come with a pink cowboy boot keychain! Shania gave back in a big way during her U.S. summer tour. The Shania Twain Foundation announced it had given $25,000 to food banks in each of the seven cities she performed in during July and August. She has encouraged fans to also donate to her Foundation to keep the momentum going. She’s acting! Twain appeared on the ABC show “Doctor Odyssey” this past season. She was in two episodes, and played the love interest of Don Johnson’s character! She has a thing for the popular ’90s drink Clearly Canadian! She appeared in an ad for the brand, going on a quest through the wilderness for her favorite drink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) Her son, Eja, is now 24 years old and she remains married to her second husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

There you have it – 6 Things Shania Twain Is Up To Lately, in honor of her 60th birthday!