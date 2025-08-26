This 1998 Song Is the ‘Song of the Summer?’

Now THIS is unusual!

The Wall Street Journal just proclaimed that the 1998 hit power ballad “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls is the song of the summer.

What? Why? How?

Well, first some background!

“Iris” was written by Goo Goo Dolls Johnny Rzeznik for the 1998 film “City of Angels,” starring Meg Ryan and Nicholas Cage. Cage is an angel who falls in love with heart surgeon Meg Ryan – and gives up forever to be with her! The song became the band’s signature song and one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Fast foward 26 years to the year 2024. “Iris” was featured in another film, “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and it just kind of caught on!

It entered the Top 100 on Spotify this past February, climbing to a high of #15 at one point, never falling out of the Top 25 for the past three months. Right now, it’s sitting at #19.

Rzeznik told WSJ that he’s noticed the band’s resurgence at shows this summer, even telling the publication that “This is the biggest our band has ever been.”

They are indeed riding the new wave of popularity, even embracing the TikTok audience! Rzeznik sang the song with TikToker Anthony Gargiula, who covers songs from his kitchen.

The Goo Goo Dolls just released their latest album, “Summer Anthem,” and the lead single “Nothing Lasts Forever” is out now. They’re also still touring through the end of September, and you can see their upcoming show dates HERE.