Happy Halloween!

The candy, costumes, and FUN by the numbers

Children walk store to store to collect candy during the Downtown Trick or Treat on Main Street on Oct. 30, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.

Happy Halloween, Throwback Nation!

The spooky holiday is on a Friday this year, which means many more people may be celebrating!

The Nation Retail Federation said Halloween spending was expected to reach a record $13.1 billion this year.

About 73% of consumers planned to celebrate the holiday, most by giving out candy (66%). Just over half planned to dress up in a costume (51%) and decorate their house or yard (51%).

If you’re wondering who you might encounter at your door trick-or-treating tonight, well, the NRF has some insight on that, too!

For kids, the most popular costumes this year are:

  1. Spider-Man
  2. Princess
  3. Witch
  4. Ghost
  5. Superhero
  6. Batman
  7. Superman
  8. Wednesday Addams
  9. KPop Demon Hunter
  10. Vampire

For adults, the most popular costumes are:

  1. Witch
  2. Vampire
  3. Pirate
  4. Cat/Batman
  5. Superman
  6. Ghost
  7. Addams Family
  8. Zombie
  9. Princess
  10. Star Wars

If you’re wondering about favorite candy purchases, Tony Lorino has you covered there! Check out his lists of the best and worst HERE! 

And, whether you’re handing out candy or hosting a party, Throwback Nation Radio has your perfect playlist tonight with party songs and Halloween hits!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

