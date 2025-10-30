New Way to Watch ‘90210’

It was 35 years ago this month that we first met Brandon and Brenda Walsh, and watched their culture shock as they moved from Minnesota to “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Soon, we were also caught up in their whole new world, and new friendships with Kelly Taylor, Steve Sanders, Donna Martin, Andrea Zuckerman, Dylan McKay, and David Silver.

Now, in honor of the show’s 35th anniversary, fans can own the entire series, all 10 seasons, in a special 4K digital bundle available from Paramount Home Entertainment.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 35 years since ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ first premiered. I’m so proud of the show’s lasting impact and grateful to the cast, crew, and fans who have kept its legacy alive,” said Darren Star, creator and executive producer.

The show ran from 1990 to 2000. It followed the stars through high school, college, and careers. It tackled tough subjects, including teenage romantic relationships, drug abuse, domestic violence, date rape, eating disorders, suicide, teen pregnancy, and many more. It was appointment viewing on Fox around the world! We met up at the Peach Pit each and every week to see what the 90210 gang was up to!

The show starred Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Luke Perry, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris. Perry died in 2019 and Doherty passed in 2024. The surviving cast members gathered earlier this year, in March, for a ’90s Con appearance. Spelling and Garth also have a “90210MG” rewatch podcast.