Happy July 4th Holiday: What We’re Doing and What We’re Eating

Happy July 4th!

Our country’s Independence Day is the day we became the United States of America. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was ratified and our country became legally separated from Great Britain.

Americans traditionally celebrate the holiday with barbecues, parades, fireworks, carnivals, and more.

So what are people doing in 2025 to celebrate? Here are some survey results:

#1 Traveling

According to AAA, 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the holiday period from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6. That’s up 1.7 million travelers compared to last year.

#2 Roadtripping

Most of that travel is by car. AAA projects 61.6 million people will roadtrip somewhere. That’s a 2.2% increase over last year, and the highest volume of traffic for this holiday on record.

#3 Let’s Fly Away

AAA also says 5.84 million people will fly somewhere over the holiday. That’s also an increase over last year. Airline passengers are also paying more for their tickets as AAA says the average roundtrip domestic flight is averaging $810, a 4% increase over last year.

#4 What are you gonna do?

Google Trends looked at the top internet searches state-by-state leading up to the 4th and found some interesting trends. The top searches for “July 4th activities near me” included fireworks, parade, strawberry picking, car show, and kayaking.

#5 What’s on the menu?

Food and the 4th go hand-in-hand, so it’s no surprise that Americans are searching for ideas and recipes to serve at their family barbecues! For the past five years, the top foods for “Fourth of July foods to grill” came back as corn on the cob, chicken, potatoes, shrimp, and peaches! Many times we hear “hamburger or hot dog,” and turns out Google also broke that down state-by-state HERE! The most popular searched-for side dishes are potato salad, pasta salad, baked beans, coleslaw, and macaroni salad.

#6 What are we listening to?

We think music and the 4th also go together, so of course, Throwback Nation Radio's Red, White and Boy Band weekend is the perfect playlist for your 4th of July festivities! Happy 4th of July, everyone!