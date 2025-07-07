Must Listen: New ’80s Song From Men Without Hats

OK, this song is just what our ’80s-loving selves needed!

Men Without Hats just released a new song, “I ❤️ the ‘80s,” along with a music video, and both are chef’s kiss perfect!

The song has all the hallmarks of that 1980s pop music sound: synthesizers, drums, the repeating dum-dum-dum-da-da-dum… heck, if we still had a Walkman we’d crank that baby up!

The video doesn’t disappoint, either. It’s filled with neon lights, boom boxes, and 3-D glasses.

Men Without Hats is the same group that brought us “The Safety Dance” and “Pop Goes the World.”

The new song is from their new album, “Men Without Hats On The Moon,” scheduled for release in October.

The band is also touring the UK and EU for the first time in nearly a decade. They will kick things off August 21 and wrap up on September 17.

With lyrics like “I love the 80s/the decade that made me/I love the 80s/Terminator come and save me/I love the 80s/Gentlemen and ladies”, we bet you’ll be singing along by the end of the song!