Here’s What The Movie ‘Michael’ Will Include – And What It Will Not

The highly anticipated biopic “Michael” will hit theaters two weeks from tomorrow – and we’re learning more about the story behind the story!

We already knew that the project experienced some delays – it was set to open in theaters one year ago in April 2025, but was pushed back at least twice, with the premiere now happening April 24, 2026.

“Variety” is reporting the movie was supposed to start just after Jackson was accused of child molestation. The film was supposed to explore the impact of the allegations on Jackson’s life, but attorneys for the Jackson estate realized there was a clause in a settlement with one of the accusers that barred the depiction or mention of him in any movie.

So, the film needed some rewrites. Last June, the cast came together for 22 days of shooting the new scenes, at a cost of about $15 million. The Jackson estate paid for the extra costs.

So, “Michael” will tell the story of Jackson’s life, starting in Indiana as the Jackson 5, and ending with the Bad tour.

The film will include:

Michael’s stormy relationship with his father, Joe Jackson

Michael’s rise as a solo singer and the conflict that created within the family

His recovery from scalp burns after the 1984 Pepsi commercial

His abuse of painkillers during that recovery

The recording of many of his famous songs

The “Thriller” video

The movie is said to shy away from some of Michael’s more bizarre personal behavior, and his sister Janet is not included in the movie at all. The film also does not include his later albums, including Dangerous and Invincible, or his purchase of his home, Neverland Ranch.

There is some talk of a sequel that would focus on his later years – but it’s unclear how a sequel would handle the abuse allegations if the settlement bars the inclusion of an accuser.

“Michael” stars the King of Pop’s own nephew, Jafaar Jackson, in the title role. Colman Domingo plays Joe Jackson, Nia Long is his mother, Katherine, and Miles Teller portrays his manager, John Branca.