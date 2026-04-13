No Doubt Guitarist Shares Shocking Health News

No Doubt is gearing up for their big Las Vegas residency, but guitarist Tom Dumont just took a moment to share some big health news.

Tom Dumont shared a message on social media over the weekend, letting fans know that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“A number of years ago I was experiencing a number of symptoms. I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist and I did a whole bunch of tests and I was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease. It’s been a struggle. It’s a struggle every day, and I’ll make another video with what Parkinson’s entails. The good news is I can still play music, I can still play guitar. I’ve been doing really well,” Dumont said.

Dumont, 58, also expressed how grateful he is for the life he’s gotten to lead and said he’s been having fun rehearsing for the Sphere shows.

Fans and bandmates were quick to express their well-wishes in the comments, with drummer Adrian Young writing “My friend, bandmate, and hero……I love you brother.”

Dumont joined No Doubt in the late 1980s, and is known for the famous guitar riff on one of the band’s signature songs, “Don’t Speak.”

No Doubt’s residency at the Sphere starts in May and has been so popular, it’s already extended into June with a total of 18 shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Dumont (@tomdumontphoto)