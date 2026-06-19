Lionel Richie Sues To Protect His Voice

Lionel Richie is known for his smooth, soulful, silky voice on songs like “Say You, Say Me,” “All Night Long,” and “Hello.”

His voice made him famous when he was just a 20-something member of the Commodores, and carried him through a successful career. Today, about to turn 77 tomorrow, he’s headlining a huge tour with Earth, Wind & Fire called Sing A Song All Night Long.

It’s no wonder, then, that he’s feeling pretty protective of his voice. He just filed four trademark applications on an intent-to-use basis to protect his voice in the age of AI.

An intellectual property attorney said the trademark filing could prevent Richie’s voice from being used in videos or news, or a similar sound from being produced.

“If Richie were able to obtain registrations for these sound marks, it could provide another layer of protection against AI-generated content that sounds enough like him to make consumers believe he was involved,” Josh Gerben said.

This is a new effort in the entertainment industry to protect artists from AI rip-offs. If Richie is successful in obtaining his trademarks, we could see other musicians and actors follow suit.