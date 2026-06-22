Why Your Kids May Be Digging Your ’80s Tunes

There was a time that your kids groaned and protested when you put your songs on in the car. “Ugh, what is this? Get it off!” You probably heard that a time or two.

Well, those days may be over – because those Throwback ’80s tunes are coming back around again and an entirely new generation is paying attention!

What’s old is new again, thanks to TikTok!

Yes, that little app that your teen scrolls endlessly has turned into a way for music from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s to be popular again! Kids are using yesterday’s hits as the soundtracks to their cute little clips and dances – and we’re here for it!

We found a list of the top 10 ’80s songs on TikTok right now, according to data from NME, Songfacts, uDiscover Music, The Queen Zone andAllMusic.

“Running Up That Hill” – Kate Bush

This one may be of no surprise as the “Stranger Things” connection has been widely documented. Thanks to the TV series, this song is bigger now that it ever was when it was released in 1985.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me” – Simple Minds

We, of course, know the song from the movie “The Breakfast Club” starring Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy. Turns out kids on TikTok are now using it for graduation videos.

“Take On Me” – A-ha

We instantly think of the groundbreaking music video for this song that brought a comic book world to life. Now on TikTok, it’s the soundtrack to personal reinvention videos!

“Africa” – Toto

Originally released in 1982, this song just keeps going! Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard made a music video to the song in 2016, and then Weezer did a cover in 2017.

“Blue Monday” – New Order

Does anything sound more ’80s than this with the synthesizer, driving drum beat, and deep male vocal?

“Tainted Love” – Soft Cell

This song pops up often on TikTok, whether it’s set to a dramatic exit, the theme of being “done,” or a date gone wrong!

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper

This should be self-explanatory – it’s the theme behind many girl-centric videos on TikTok!

“Don’t You Want Me” – Human League

Again, this just sounds so ’80s! The duet-style is perfect for TikTok videos featuring one’s girlfriend or boyfriend!

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” – The Eurythmics

This song is just the epitome of cool! It’s sleek, it’s catchy, it’s rhythmic, it’s the perfect sound for that short clip!

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” – Bonnie Tyler

It’s like, totally dramatic and totally awesome!

So there you go, these are the top 10 ’80s songs on TikTok right now. Be the cool parent who plays them in the car next time you’re taking your kids somewhere!