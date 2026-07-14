Madonna: A Dream Come True

Madonna is having a moment!

Her new album, Confessions II, opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It’s her tenth album to land in the top spot – and she’s the only artist with at least one No. 1 in the ’80s, 2000s, 2010s, and now 2020s. We had to look at that one twice because somehow, her 1990s albums Erotica, Bedtime Stories, and Ray of Light did not go No. 1!

She is also the fourth artist in history to rack up ten No. 1s on both the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100. The only other artists to achieve that are the Beatles, Taylor Swift, and Drake.

Confessions II is Madonna’s follow-up to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor. Rolling Stone has called it her “best album in 20 years.”

Madonna is feeling all the love after this latest rise to the top. She wrote on Instagram that she’s pinching herself and it’s a dream come true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Here’s another cool bit of info for Throwback Nation fans – right now, both Madonna and Michael Jackson are in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 at the same time! Madonna’s at No. 1, and Jackson’s Thriller album is at No. 8. It’s surprisingly only the second time in history the two have been in the top 10 at the same time. The first time was in 2001, when Jackson hit No. 4 with Invincible and Madonna’s Greatest Hits Volume 2 was at No. 7.

Madonna, you’re back in Vogue and we couldn’t be more excited!