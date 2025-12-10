Mariah Carey Does It Again

They don’t call her the Queen of Christmas for nothing!

Mariah Carey’s huge holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has just gone No. 1 again on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s now been in the top spot for a record-tying 19 weeks!

The song was released in 1994, but didn’t hit No. 1 until 2019 and it’s gone No. 1 every year since!

Carey is remembering how it all started in a fun throwback video she shared on X. She did an interview after the release of her holiday album, and was asked if she imagined one of her songs might become a classic one day! Carey posted the video with the caption “How it started! So grateful”

How it started! So grateful ❤️ https://t.co/IMVbMQcATI — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 10, 2025

OK, so since it’s No. 1 again, here’s the song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You!”