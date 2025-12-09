Celebrating the Wallflowers’ Jakob Dylan

The lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter of the Wallflowers, Jakob Dylan, is celebrating his 55th birthday today!

Jakob comes by his musical talents naturally, as his father is musician Bob Dylan.

He formed the Wallflowers in 1989 and they had several big hits throughout the 1990’s, including “6th Avenue Heartache” in 1996 and their biggest song, “One Headlight,” in 1997. “One Headlight” won the band two Grammy Awards and Billboard named it Billboard named it the Greatest of All Time Adult Alternative Song!

The Wallflowers have continued to tour and make new music with a total of seven albums.

Jakob also doesn’t mind when people ask him about his famous father. He told Salt Lake Magazine earlier this year that “If you interviewed me 30 years ago, I was well aware of the elephant in the room then. I thought if I put my head down, it would go away after a certain amount of success. But I live with it, and have no complaints. There’s a lot worse baggage you could have strapped to you. It’s complimentary when people mention him, so it’s nothing to be upset about. We won’t get a better artist [than Bob Dylan].”

Thanks for the music, Jakob, and happy 55th birthday!