Michael J. Fox Reunites With Famous Co-Stars

Michael J. Fox is throwing it back!

In the past few days, he’s posted photos of his reunions with two famous co-stars.

The first photo brought Marty McFly and Doc Brown back together again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

Fox noted that “Back to the Future” will turn 41 this year, and Christopher Lloyd will be 88!

The fan comments on this post went wild – with one writing, “Imagine casually eating food and looking over to see this table!”

Imagine, indeed!

Lloyd even commented with one of the signature lines from the movie, “Man, that’s heavy.”

Next up, Fox posted a picture with Michael Douglas, his co-star in the 1995 film “The American President.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox)

One fan commented, “Absolutely one of those perfect movies. Everything….each one of you…hilarious, heartwarming, and smart.”

We tend to agree!

Fox has gotten back into acting, appearing on the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.” He portrays Gerry, a patient with Parkinson’s disease, opposite Harrison Ford’s Dr. Paul Rhoades. The role hits close to home as Fox was diagnosed with the illness in 1991.

Keep the reunions coming, @realmikejfox!