What Were You Like In The ’90s Trend Explodes Online
If you’ve been on any form of social media lately, you may have noticed the “Hey mom/dad, what were you like in the ’90s?” trend!
So many of our favorite stars from the ’90s are joining in on the social media challenge.
It’s pretty simple, it starts with a picture of the person today… then cuts to a collage of photos of that person in the ’90s!
The pics bring it all back… the flannel, slip dresses, choker necklaces, Doc Martens, butterfly clips, and more!
The posts are also set to the song “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls!
Here’s just a few:
Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish
Reese Witherspoon:
Kevin Bacon
“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green, courtesy of his wife, Sharna Burgess
Fitness instructor Denise Austin even joined the fun!
You KNOW we are loving this trend – and of course, Tony Lorino had to get in on it, too!