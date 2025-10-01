‘Reading Rainbow’ Returns!

The show that made reading fun is coming back!

“Reading Rainbow” was the most-watched PBS program in classrooms across America. It aired for 21 seasons, ending in 2006.

Now, the wildly popular program is coming back, with an all-new host, all-new books, and all-new guests and adventures!

The revival will be hosted by TikTok viral librarian Mychal Threets. He promotes reading and library services, mental wellness and kindness in his videos.

The new trailer for the show features celebrity guests like “Dancing With the Stars” pros Rylee Arnold and Ezra Sosa, and “The Bear” star Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Celebrity readers include John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Adam DeVine. No word on if previous host LeVar Burton will make an appearance, but our fingers are crossed!

The show says it hopes to “motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!”

The first episode debuts this Saturday, October 4th. You can find the show on KidZuko on YouTube and ReadingRainbow.org.