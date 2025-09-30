You’d Never Know This Is Mariah Carey

It’s Mariah Carey sounding very NOT Mariah Carey!

The “Fantasy” singer is known for her five-octave vocal range, sweet voice, and soulful ballads.

Turns out, while making her album “Daydream” in 1995, she also went through a bit of a rebellious phase!

She secretly recorded a ’90s grunge album titled “Someone’s Ugly Daughter.”

Carey appeared on “The Tonight Show” Monday night and host Jimmy Fallon explained that somehow, his band leader Questlove had gotten his hands on the secret album. Questlove called it her “best record” and Fallon said he listened to the whole thing and loved it!

Carey said: “I was just rebelling, because I was working on ‘Daydream,’ and I was doing ‘Always Be My Baby’ and ‘Fantasy,’ and those kinds of songs. I loved doing that, but at the end of the night, when the band was still there, I’d say, ‘Can you play, like [a grungy guitar riff]. Play this so I can get out of my head.”

Fallon played a portion of a song called “Prom Queen,” and take it from us – you need to listen to it!

Fallon told her she needs to release the album… so stay tuned!

Meanwhile, Carey’s NEW album, “Here For It All,” is out now and she performed “Play This Song” on last night’s show.