Ross Geller Would Want You To Try This

Courtesy Kraft Heinz Co.
Courtesy Kraft Heinz Co.

Now you can make your own moist maker!

The Kraft Heinz Co. just revealed a new product, a squeezable bottle of Heinz Homestyle Turkey gravy. It’s inspired by the episode of “Friends” titled The One With Ross’ Sandwich. It aired in Season Five in 1998. Ross has an emotional breakdown when someone steals his special Moist Maker sandwich from the fridge at work, and he’s put on leave after expressing his rage.

Heinz says 94% of Americans will make a sandwich out of Thanksgiving leftovers. To sweeten the deal, if you order a 12 oz. jar of Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy on Walmart.com, you’ll receive a limited-edition Leftover Gravy Kit featuring a Leftover Gravy squeezable bottle and a recipe card for the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich” while supplies last.

Happy Friendsgiving!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Song Sung Blue Generating Oscar Buzz

Entertainment News

Calvin Klein’s Biggest Throwback Moments

Music News

Weird Al Fans Can’t Get Enough Weirdness

Entertainment News

Birthday Boy Ronnie DeVoe Has a Big Year Ahead

More Stories

Whitesnake Singer Thanks Fans In Retirement Announcement

Listen To This Hit Song Become ’80s-ified

1980s Yacht Rock Fans Need To Watch This

Michael Jackson Just Did Something No One Else Has Ever Done

1 of 239