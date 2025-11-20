Ross Geller Would Want You To Try This

Now you can make your own moist maker!

The Kraft Heinz Co. just revealed a new product, a squeezable bottle of Heinz Homestyle Turkey gravy. It’s inspired by the episode of “Friends” titled The One With Ross’ Sandwich. It aired in Season Five in 1998. Ross has an emotional breakdown when someone steals his special Moist Maker sandwich from the fridge at work, and he’s put on leave after expressing his rage.

Heinz says 94% of Americans will make a sandwich out of Thanksgiving leftovers. To sweeten the deal, if you order a 12 oz. jar of Heinz Homestyle Turkey Gravy on Walmart.com, you’ll receive a limited-edition Leftover Gravy Kit featuring a Leftover Gravy squeezable bottle and a recipe card for the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich” while supplies last.

Happy Friendsgiving!