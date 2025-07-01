Sarah McLachlan’s Making New Music

The woman who brought us “Building a Mystery,” Lilith Fair, and that tear-inducing ASPCA commercial is about to bring us new music!

Sarah McLachlan rose to fame in the ’90s with her albums “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy,” “Surfacing,” and “Mirrorball.” She took a break from music in the early 2000s to focus on motherhood and has released some new music sporadically throughout the years. Her new album, “Better Broken,” is her first in 11 years.

The new album is said to stay true to her trademark sound of emotive pop, chronicling breakups and the war on women. McLachlan has a history of empowering women. After all, she oversaw the all-female festival of Lilith Fair from 1997 to 1999, featuring artists like Tracy Chapman, the Pretenders, Bonnie Raitt, and Suzanne Vega.

Rolling Stone recently asked McLachlan how things have changed since then, and McLachlan replied: “I absolutely see it as progress. There are many cool, lasting legacies from Lilith. I look at Taylor Swift having all women open up for her. I look at Brandi Carlile and all the different things she’s doing. It’s women using the platform they have to bring other women along, which is what Lilith is all about. It was celebrating women and raising women up, and also giving all of us a community that didn’t exist because we were in direct competition with each other based on the industry. Yet if you got us all together, we’re like, “Why are we all competing with each other? Your music is unique to you, and mine is to me, and it shouldn’t be a competition.” The massive success of Lilith shifted those old-school attitudes of “You can’t play two women back-to-back on the radio” or “You can’t have two women open together. People won’t come. It’s not marketable.” Well, it turns out it was actually really successful.”

We’re pretty excited to hear her new album – it’s due out in September! For now, we have her first single and music video, so check it out!