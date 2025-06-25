Olivia Newton-John’s Story Will Be Told

Nov 15, 2005; New York, NY, USA; Olivia Newton John arrives at Madison Square Garden for the 39th annual CMA Awards show. Mandatory Credit: Eileen Blass-USA TODAY NETWORK

She brought Sandy to life on the big screen in “Grease,” now Olivia Newton-John is headed to your TV screen in a new documentary from Netflix.

Deadline was first to report the project. A news release states the doc will explore “the music, life, and magic of beloved pop star and cultural phenom Olivia Newton-John. In her own words, through vivid archival and via reminiscences from close friends and collaborators, we’ll follow Olivia’s journey as the world falls madly in love with her and she ascends to the height of fame, only to be confronted by challenges of epic proportions.”

Newton-John grew up in Australia and hit it big in 1978 when she co-starred with John Travolta in the movie “Grease.” Songs like “You’re the One that I Want” and “Summer Nights” were instant hits. She followed up with others hits like “Xanadu,” “Magic,” and “Physical.”

She battled breast cancer three times, first in 1992, then again in 2013 and 2017. Newton-John died in 2022 at the age of 73 after her cancer had metastasized to her bones.

Netflix has not yet set a release date for the new film.

 

