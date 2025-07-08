St. Elmo’s Fire Sequel In The Works

Rob Lowe
Actor Rob Lowe wears a ring jewelry design by his wife Sheryl Lowe, introducing new men's jewelry collection exclusively to Neiman Marcus. Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Lowe launch their first men's jewelry collection at Scottsdale Fashion Square on March 28, 2019. It's called Mr. Lowe and is inspired by Rob and the couple's¬†two sons,¬†Matthew and John Owen. X8i0405 Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Lowe launch their first men's jewelry collection at Scottsdale Fashion Square on March 28, 2019. It's called Mr. Lowe and is inspired by Rob and the couple's two sons, Matthew and John Owen.

It might actually happen!

Actor Rob Lowe recently said that he’s been working on a script for a followup to the 1985 movie “St. Elmo’s Fire.”

He told People Magazine that it’s really getting good. “I think it’s super valid to revisit those characters that continue to mean a lot to people and watch them navigate this chapter of life, because arguably this chapter of life is every bit as interesting and fraught as — ‘What do I do when I get out of college?'” he said.

Lowe starred in the film with Ally Sheedy, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and Mare Winningham. The group was referred to as the Brat Pack, the group of actors who starred in numerous films in the ’80s like “Breakfast Club” and “Pretty in Pink.”

Lowe had earlier talked about the possibility of a sequel with Kelly Ripa in 2024, revealing that he was working on the script with Demi Moore. He said then: “I actually think there’s a lot to be said about why we’re doing it. And I’m super excited about it. Hopefully we can pull it off.”

We hope so, too!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Diddy Sentencing Set For October 3

Entertainment News

Must Listen: New ’80s Song From Men Without Hats

Entertainment News

Happy July 4th Holiday: What We’re Doing and What We’re Eating

Entertainment News

NEW: Diddy Verdict is Mixed, Bail DENIED

More Stories

Sarah McLachlan’s Making New Music

Olivia Newton-John’s Story Will Be Told

Unlikely but awesome collab: ’80s rockers &…

The Official Trailer For Springsteen Biopic Will Hook You

1 of 209