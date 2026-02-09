This ’80s Love Song Is A Hit Again On TikTok

If we said the name Glenn Medeiros, would you know what song he did back in the day?

He had a big hit in 1987 with the love song “Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You.” Today, almost 40 years later, he’s a husband, a father, and an educator!

Medeiros thought his performing days were behind him… but then his daughter changed things!

Lyric Medeiros started making videos on TikTok and convinced her dad to take part. They even did a duet of his hit song and fans loved it!

The father and daughter spoke to TODAY.com and Lyric said sometimes she has to really convince her dad to do the videos with her.

“It’s not my first choice of things to do,” Glenn said.

Lyric agreed, saying, “It’s a rare occasion to have my dad willingly film a video with me, and most of the time, I just ask him to stand in the video while I do a trending sound or something like that.” We’re guessing this dad really loves his daughter!

Glenn Medeiros has written a new memoir about his singing career and eventual shift into education. It’s called “From One Stage to Another” and it was released last fall.

He’s now living in his native Hawaii with his family, and is president of Hawaii’s only all-boys school, the Saint Louis School in Honolulu.