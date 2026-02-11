A Trifecta of Birthdays Today!

Today is the perfect day to celebrate a trio of ladies who were music to our ears in the late 1990s!

Sheryl Crow is celebrating her 64th birthday today.

Brandy is turning 47 today.

And Kelly Rowland, one-third of the super group Destiny’s Child, is 45 today!

We did some digging, and besides a birthday, these ladies have quite a few things in common. Read on!

All three had hits in the ’90s

The three ladies dominated radio in the 1990s. Sheryl Crow had a string of hits starting in 1994 with “All I Wanna Do,” “Strong Enough,” and “If It Makes You Happy.” Towards the late ’90s, she gave us songs like “My Favorite Mistake,” “There Goes the Neighborhood,” and “Everyday Is a Winding Road.” Brandy released her debut album in 1994 as well, with songs like “I Wanna Be Down” and “Baby.” By 1998, she had her biggest hit single with Monica, “The Boy Is Mine.” Kelly Rowland and Destiny’s Child released their debut album in 1997, but they had big hits right away with “No, No, No” and “Bills, Bills, Bills”, “Jumpin’ Jumpin'” and “Say My Name”.

All three are actresses, too!

Crow has appeared in a number of TV series, including “30 Rock,” “Cougar Town,” “One Tree Hill,” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” Brandy starred in her own show “Moesha,” played Cinderella in the 1997 TV version, and has also appeared in a number of films, including “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.” Rowland has also appeared in several TV shows and movies, including “The Hughleys,” “Freddy vs. Jason,” and “The Seat Filler.”

The Whitney Houston connection

Brandy and Kelly Rowland have both said Whitney Houston was a prominent influence on their careers. Houston famously handpicked Brandy for the Cinderella TV role. Rowland said Houston was the one who inspired her to sing. Crow has not cited Houston as a musical influence, however, both women are often mentioned as two of the defining female voices of the 1990s. It was also on this day, February 11, in 2012, that Houston died of accidental drowning in the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Born in the South… or close to it!

Brandy was born in Mississippi, Kelly Rowland was born in Georgia, and Sheryl Crow hails from the state of Missouri.

We should also note that Brandy and Kelly Rowland are also good friends… Rowland was a supporting act on Brandy and Monica’s 2025 “The Boy is Mine” tour.

Happy birthday to these three ladies… and here are three of our favorite Throwback Nation Radio songs!