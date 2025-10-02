Tiffany’s Living Her Best Life at 54!

Tiffany
Tiffany performs during the Concert for Love and Acceptance at City Winery in Nashville, Tenn. June 12, 2015. Nas Concert For Love Raw

Tiffany is loving life!

The “I Think We’re Alone Now” singer posted a couple times on Instagram about turning 54 today. She posted from Flagler Beach, Florida that she’s “living my best life – living in gratitude – living in love”

 

And today she posted “Hello 54”

 

Tiffany will be doing what she loves tonight – celebrating her birthday by performing for fans in St. Charles, Illinois! She is on tour right now but looks like it will wrap-up by the end of the month.

Tiffany Darwish hit it big in 1987 with her cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells song “I Think We’re Alone Now.” She followed up with hits like “Could’ve Been” and “I Saw Him Standing There.” She performed in malls all over the country and that’s what solidified her as an ’80s pop princess!

Throwing it back to 1987 and the mall tour – we got to thinking about all the stores we used to love going to! Remember shopping for some rad new clothes at Gadzooks, The Limited, and Merry-Go-Round?

Enquirer file photo: Jim Calloway, Aug. 14, 1990. The Limited women’s wear stores, like this one at Kenwood Towne Center is one of many specialty stores owned by The Limited Inc. that will anchor a new mall n Columbus.
Kenwood Mall

We know you bought a pair of shoes or two at Payless ShoeSource or Kinney Shoes!

The Payless Shoe Source store is Midland Mall is going out of business
Payless

You probably also had to stop at B.Dalton Bookseller to browse the shelves, and of course Sam Goody to get the latest cassette tape!

From 1982: Recognizable stores include B. Dalton Bookseller, Rug Crafters, Maurices Mens, The Children’s Shop and, at far left, Music Den.
Merle Hay Mall 15

And of course you needed a slice of Sbarro pizza, washed down with an Orange Julius!

Orange Julius is closing after 45 years in the mall.
Img 1352

Happy birthday to Tiffany, and in honor of her big day, three of our favorite Throwback songs!

 

