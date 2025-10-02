Tiffany’s Living Her Best Life at 54!

Tiffany is loving life!

The “I Think We’re Alone Now” singer posted a couple times on Instagram about turning 54 today. She posted from Flagler Beach, Florida that she’s “living my best life – living in gratitude – living in love”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany (@tiffany_tunes)

And today she posted “Hello 54”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany (@tiffany_tunes)

Tiffany will be doing what she loves tonight – celebrating her birthday by performing for fans in St. Charles, Illinois! She is on tour right now but looks like it will wrap-up by the end of the month.

Tiffany Darwish hit it big in 1987 with her cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells song “I Think We’re Alone Now.” She followed up with hits like “Could’ve Been” and “I Saw Him Standing There.” She performed in malls all over the country and that’s what solidified her as an ’80s pop princess!

Throwing it back to 1987 and the mall tour – we got to thinking about all the stores we used to love going to! Remember shopping for some rad new clothes at Gadzooks, The Limited, and Merry-Go-Round?

We know you bought a pair of shoes or two at Payless ShoeSource or Kinney Shoes!

You probably also had to stop at B.Dalton Bookseller to browse the shelves, and of course Sam Goody to get the latest cassette tape!

And of course you needed a slice of Sbarro pizza, washed down with an Orange Julius!

Happy birthday to Tiffany, and in honor of her big day, three of our favorite Throwback songs!