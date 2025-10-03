George Michael’s Estate Gives Green Light To Taylor Swift

George Michael
Aug 12, 2012; London, United Kingdom; George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The estate of the late singer George Michael said they were delighted when Taylor Swift approached them about using an interpolation of Michael’s “Father Figure” into a brand new song on her new album The Life of a Showgirl, which is out now.

“When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same,” the statement read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by George Michael (@georgemofficial)

George Michael was one-half of the ’80s duo Wham! and later made a successful solo career. His other hit songs include “Freedom!,”  “Careless Whisper,”  and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

He died in 2016 at the age of 53.

We’ve included both songs below – check them out!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Tiffany’s Living Her Best Life at 54!

Entertainment News

‘NSync Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Entertainment News

‘Reading Rainbow’ Returns!

Entertainment News

You’d Never Know This Is Mariah Carey

More Stories

Madonna Reveals Spiritual Encounter That Led To Healing of…

’80s Star Lisa Lisa Updates Hit Song

Rank your Beatles…and rank your PAUL!

Hootie, R.E.M., Black Crowes Form New Band and Announce Tour

1 of 230