George Michael’s Estate Gives Green Light To Taylor Swift

The estate of the late singer George Michael said they were delighted when Taylor Swift approached them about using an interpolation of Michael’s “Father Figure” into a brand new song on her new album The Life of a Showgirl, which is out now.

“When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same,” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Michael (@georgemofficial)

George Michael was one-half of the ’80s duo Wham! and later made a successful solo career. His other hit songs include “Freedom!,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”

He died in 2016 at the age of 53.

We’ve included both songs below – check them out!