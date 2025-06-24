Unlikely but awesome collab: ’80s rockers & country legend

This is the most unlikely pairing but one we are surprisingly loving: Dolly Parton and Motley Crue!

The official music video of Parton singing on their 1985 hit song “Home Sweet Home” is out now!

The band teased the collaboration on social media and fans were instantly into it!

The collaboration is also for a good cause – a portion of the proceeds will benefit Covenant House, an organization that fights human trafficking and helps youths experiencing homelessness.

In more Dolly news, she just announced a new Las Vegas residency! It will be her first extended run in Sin City in 32 years.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there,” Parton said in a press release. “I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

Parton’s shows will take place Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13. Tickets go on sale tomorrow HERE.