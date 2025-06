We now have our first real glimpse at “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen – and it’s pretty powerful!

The first official trailer for the biopic “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” is out now. The movie tells the story of how Springsteen made his album “Nebraska” in 1982.

The album was very personal for Springsteen – as you’ll see in the trailer below.

The film will release in theaters on October 24.