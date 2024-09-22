We Met Our ‘Friends’ 30 Years Ago Today

The TV show “Friends” premiered on NBC exactly 30 years ago today!

Can you remember meeting Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, Joey, and Rachel for the first time?

The show kept us entertained and laughing for 10 years. Whether it was The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One In Vegas… we could go on and on, we loved them all!

You can stream the show on Max, and in honor of the 30th anniversary, Max has curated special collections of episodes. They include:

The Most Watched Episodes

Chandler Bing, The King of One-Liners (Best of Chandler)

How YOU Doin’ (Best of Joey)

We Were On A Break (Ross and Rachel highlights)

On Monica’s Menu (Best of Monica)

Friendsgiving (Thanksgiving ones)

Phoebe Buffay AKA Regina Phalange (Best of Phoebe)

The One With The Celebrity Guest

Max’s celebration also includes some new interviews with the show’s creators, talking about casting, memorable moments, and the show’s lasting legacy.

The show’s creators also talked to “Today” about the tragic loss of Matthew Perry last year.

Catch that interview here.

Thanks for the laughs, Friends! Just for fun, here’s some funny moments you didn’t see on TV!