Weird Al Is Coming To A City Near You!

Weird Al Yankovic will hit the road in 2025 – and he’ll bring all of your favorite songs with him!

Weird Al just announced his Bigger & Weirder tour. It will kick off June 13, 2025, with five nights at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. From there, he’ll make stops across the country, including his first-ever performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

He stated in a press release that “This is a kind of ‘best of both worlds’ tour. We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

Check out the tour dates here – and have fun revisiting some of his famous parodies!

