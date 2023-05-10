10 THINGS to know about Bono on his birthday U2's Front Man turns 63 today!

Lead singer Paul "Bono" Hewson of rock band U2, sings on stage on The Pop Mart Tour stop at Memorial Stadium in Clemson May 16, 1997. Lead singer Bono, guitarist The Edge, drummer Larry Mullen, Jr., and bassist Adam Clayton joined in a press conference upon arrival at the Anderson Regional Airport in Anderson earlier in the day.Famous Musicians Who Came Through Anderson In The Last 30 Years