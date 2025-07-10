Goo Goo Dolls: New Song TOMORROW!

The band that brought us some of our very favorite ’90s songs like “Name,” “Slide,” and “Iris,” is back with new music!

The Goo Goo Dolls will release the song and video for their new single, “Nothing Lasts Forever,” TOMORROW!

They released this little teaser video on Instagram that includes a snippet of the song at the end, and if you ask us, it sounds so Goo Goo Dolls! We might be hooked already!

The guys are also on their Summer Anthem Tour – and you can check dates here.

Keep an eye on the band’s YouTube channel for the new song – and in the meantime, here’s an old favorite!